Edgar Savisaar, legendary Estonian politician, dies at 72

"I express my deepest condolences to Edgar Savisaar's family, friends and everyone for whom he was important," the head of state said.

Estonian PM: We both know the worries, pains of prime minister's job

In her remarks on the passing of veteran politician Edgar Savisaar, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that although she never came into contact with Savisaar in politics, they are united by the fact that they both know the worries and pains of being prime minister.

"From my childhood, I have several major memories of Edgar Savisaar. I remember that as a child, I danced in the folk dance collective 'Soleke,' which had been asked to perform at events of his election campaign. And from later on, I remember how Edgar Savisaar, together with my father and many others, worked courageously for the restoration of Estonia's independence," Kaja Kallas, leader of the Reform Party, said on social media.

The head of government and party leader noted that she never had the opportunity to discuss the present and future issues of Estonia with Savisaar as a politician.