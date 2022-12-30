Year of bloodletting on the bourse

One could count the number of stocks with single-digit percentage declines on the fingers of one hand. These were Ekspress Grupp and Merko Ehitus on the main list and Linda Nektar on the alternative exchange. The pharmaceutical company J. Molner has also lost less than ten percent of its value, but its shares only started trading at the beginning of November.

In total, companies on the main list of the Tallinn Stock Exchange have lost 630 million euros of their value in a year, which is slightly more than the combined market value of Tallinna Kaubamaja and Tallinna Vesi.

When viewing the trading activity of our stock exchange, the number of transactions of the main list increased by five percent this year, to a record 827,000 transactions, but at the same time, the stock exchange turnover decreased by almost a quarter, to 363 million euros.

On the alternative market, the number of transactions increased by more than a quarter, while the turnover decreased by a fifth, to 12 million euros.