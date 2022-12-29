Interview: Post offices are returning after being closed down

You are a philatelist yourself. Does the current range of products in post offices meet the needs of the stamp collector?

We are renovating post offices so that stamps, envelopes and postcards will become more visible. The updated post offices will be different. There will be more emphasis on packaging, but also much better display of stamps.

There are also big plans for the Toompea post office. Right now it is very cramped, but it can be made a bit more spacious. The plan is to make micro-exhibitions of Estonian postage stamps on the digital screen there, as the National Museum has done.

Better availability of stamps is nice, but a postage stamp without a postmark is like half the story for a philatelist. Are there plans to bring back your own calendar marks to post offices and sub-post offices, as was done in Ruhnu?

How Ruhnu regained its calendar postmark

An envelope with a Ruhnu calendar postmark (on stamps). Photo: Private collection

Ruhnu is using its own calendar postmark again. Philatelists can rejoice that there was a resourceful entrepreneur on Ruhnu Island, who can be thanked for the postmark. As nit happened, the entrepreneur had a dispute with the Statistical Office, which demanded the submission of reports on time. The company did send its reports on time, but it was not recorded with a local postmark. Shipments from Ruhnu were usually postmarked when they arrived at the Kuressaare sorting center. Unfortunately, the connection to Ruhnu by both ship and plane is uncertain, and so the shipment could not reach Saaremaa until several days after posting. Statistics Estonia was not satisfied and demanded a penalty from the company for repeatedly violating deadlines, after which the company threatened to sue, because in its opinion the Estonian state should be able to determine the time of posting rather than the time of processing the shipment somewhere.

As a solution to the problem, the Ruhnu post office got its own calendar postmark. The decreasing number of local postmarks, as the letters are stamped at county sorting centers, is reducing the interest of collectors.