Next year, fast express trains will carry people to work to the capital

The premise for saving time is provided by the reconstruction of the West Harju railway, which has lasted for years, and allows both a more frequent schedule and the use of express trains.

The railway lines to the west of Tallinn have been reconstructed for more than five years. Stations, contact networks, new tracks, waiting platforms, tunnels, bridges and overpasses have been built, and the Soviet-era traffic control systems have been replaced. Of course, this has meant some trouble for the passengers: in the best case, the inconvenience has been limited to a less frequent schedule and longer travel time; in more difficult periods replacement buses have also been used.

Now, however, the long-awaited light has appeared at the end of the tunnel, and the major projects costing 74 million euros will soon be completed. “The last work on the Tallinn-Keila-Paldiski line was finished in November, so in terms of physical infrastructure, this section is now really complete,” says Urmas Leinfeld, West Harju chief project manager of Estonian Railways. “Traffic control systems are still being tested; this is why traffic lights are not working at the crossings and traffic is controlled via telephones.”