Next year, fast express trains will carry people to work to the capital

While freight traffic used to impose restrictions on the railway timetables several years ago, causing a gap in the schedule at noon, this problem no longer exists. “Freight trains use this route only at night now. Thus, we could run the trains between Tallinn and Keila at five- or seven-minute intervals. The throughput capacity is no longer an issue,” says Leinfeld. At the same time, he says that a very busy schedule would bring in other factors. “Drivers want to cross the railway during the rush hour as well. If the railway crossings are closed all the time, it will cause problems in car traffic.”
One problematic spot which tends to cause jams in Tallinn due to heavy train traffic is the Tondi crossing. Yesterday, Tallinn finally announced a tender for its reconstruction with grade separation. Unfortunately, the crossing will only be built when all other western direction railway projects built by Estonian Railways are already completed.
According to Leinfeld, the construction of the Tondi crossing is also likely to be accompanied by disruption in train traffic. “It is still difficult to say how much the construction will affect passenger trains there. It can be said in greater detail only after the winner of the tender and the technology have been announced. It was mentioned during the planning that there could be three interruptions in the summer lasting up to five days.”
West Harju railway projects
Tallinn-Keila-Paldiski and Keila-Riisipere overhaul, II stage
45.2 mln euros, EU support rate 85%
2017 Q2 – 2023 Q4
Reconstruction of Tallinn-Keila-Paldiski and Keila-Riisipere (Turba) traffic control system
21.1 mln euros, EU support rate 85%
2018 Q2 – 2023 Q4
Construction of Riisipere-Turba railway stretch
7.7 mln euros
January 2018 – December 31, 2019