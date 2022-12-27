ANALYSIS ⟩ Confrontational for years: how the bone of contention between Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas came to be

However, it was not all bad. Kallas recalls, for example, that she got along well with Ratas during the presidential elections. “We took long walks. We talked about politics, but the conversation often came to other subjects as well,” recalls Kallas. “Absolutely true,” Ratas also recognizes this time as an example of better cooperation. The contradictions worsened again in the fall. The deteriorating security situation, crises – the prime minister had so much to do that she had less time to keep in touch with Ratas. In the spring, they tried to establish a new communication channel – Kallas and Ratas started having breakfast together at the Palace Hotel once a week – but if it had an effect, it was too late. At the beginning of the summer, the coalition between the Reform Party and the Center Party fell apart.