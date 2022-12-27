ANALYSIS ⟩ Confrontational for years: how the bone of contention between Kaja Kallas and Jüri Ratas came to be

Kallas vs. Ratas
2018
March 24. Kaja Kallas: I would be a better prime minister than Jüri Ratas
November 15. Kaja Kallas: Jüri Ratas cannot handle the role of prime minister
2019
November 11: Kaja Kallas: looking at all what he has done as the prime minister, Jüri Ratas as the prime minister would sell Estonia at the first opportunity if he could only continue as the premier and I do not think this would be in Estonia’s interests.
November 13. Jüri Ratas in the Riigikogu: Kaja Kallas must prove that I am a traitor!
December 15. Kaja Kallas cried when Jüri Ratas refused to hear her opinion.
2020
May 29. Kallas: no not let yourself be mislead that Ratas looks cute outwardly
16.10 Kaja Kallas: I hope that Jüri Ratas behaves like a prime minister for once and dismisses Mart Helme
2021
April 7. The honeymoon is over: the vaccination issue caused a row between Jüri Ratas and Kaja Kallas
June 8. Prime Minister and Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas described as two-faced the behavior of Jüri Ratas, chairman of the coalition partner Center Party.
2022
May 12. Ratas: Kallas is the one whose statements ended the coalition
September 8. Kaja Kallas: one is busy dealing with the war, energy crisis and helping the people, the other one with dance steps
9.11. Kallas: Jüri Ratas is not chairing the Riigikogu sitting
30.11. Kaja Kallas to Jüri Ratas: I would feel very uncomfortable to see my husband watching an erotic movie with another woman.
Source: various Estonian media publications