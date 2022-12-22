Facebook is harassing posters supporting Ukraine

Taro has given up using the word “orcs” in his texts, which is widely used in Ukraine as a synonym for the Russian aggressors, because Facebook considers it hate speech. For the same reason, Tarot refrains from using the word “tibla”.

Taro has sometimes written "Russians" and "Ukrainians" in his diary of the Ukrainian war for the sake of brevity, and if one is nitpicking, it may also somehow conflict with the Facebook standards, although an Estonian reader will understand that it means men in uniform fighting on the side of Russia and Ukraine at the front and has nothing to do with hate speech directed against some ethnicities.

Taro believes that his account is more closely monitored on Facebook than some others because his following is quite large. “I am not saying that what I am saying is a hundred times more important than that of someone else who has a hundred times fewer followers. But Facebook must have some considerations because they are monitoring some accounts more closely,” he said.

The moderator’s decision cannot be contested