Facebook is harassing posters supporting Ukraine

Facebook has twice removed Igor Taro, a popular blogger on Ukraine, from the platform for a short time due to his activities. Facebook imposed a 24-hour posting ban on Taro in May and a 72-hour posting ban in October. According to Taro, there was some strange activity on his account before the last blocking.
“Over the course of about a week, a notification appeared on my account several times that I had been restricted, but within a few seconds this notification disappeared. It stated something like “sorry for the discomfort, we checked, you did not do anything wrong". And all of a sudden, a little while after that, the matter escalated and I got a 72-hour ban,” Taro described.
Both times, Taro contacted people from government agencies who helped him get things right with Facebook and his account was reopened. The most annoying thing about blocking an account is that Facebook does not explain the specific reason for it, only stating that the user violated the platform's community rules. According to Taro, one of the stumbling blocks can be the use of sarcasm in your text.
Irony and certain words are not allowed
"Since the spring, I have started to observe the use of irony in my text. After all, irony is a way of expression, the meaning of which is one hundred percent opposite to what you wrote. It is not possible to prove irony either to the algorithms operating on Facebook, or frequently even to a real person. Perceiving sarcasm is a little more difficult than reading a normal text, and it is often not possible to defend yourself such cases,” Taro said.