British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak enjoyed Christmas meal in the company of soldiers at Tapa

Sunak arrived in Estonia from Riga, where he participated in a meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). The prime ministers discussed cooperation between Estonia and the United Kingdom, defense issues and support for Ukraine; they recognized together that both Estonia and Great Britain are among the most active supporters of Ukraine and this trend must be maintained.

Prime Minister of the UK arrives in Tallinn together with the Estonian Prime Minister. Photo: Sander Ilvest

"As long as Ukraine has not liberated its territory, we have not done enough. Ukraine has proven itself on the battlefield, and our comprehensive support will help Ukraine win the war faster and achieve," Kallas said. “We are in a long-term confrontation – Russia's imperialist goals of conquering Ukraine, re-establishing the era of spheres of influence in Europe and weakening NATO have not changed.”

The prime ministers also signed in Tallinn a declaration of joint intentions for technology partnership, which envisages intensifying digital and technology cooperation between the two countries in the fields of healthcare, education and e-government.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits soldiers in Tapa; talking to Estonian servicemen. Photo: Madis Veltman

They then visited the Tapa military base. The smiling Sunak greeted the soldiers and shook their hands, exchanging compliments and good wishes. Then they sat down together for Christmas dinner.

British Prime Minister cheerfully exchanging courtesies with the soldiers. Photo: Madis Veltman