British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak enjoyed Christmas meal in the company of soldiers at Tapa

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak visited Estonia yesterday. Sunak met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (RE) and visited British soldiers in the Tapa military base.
Sunak arrived in Estonia from Riga, where he participated in a meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). The prime ministers discussed cooperation between Estonia and the United Kingdom, defense issues and support for Ukraine; they recognized together that both Estonia and Great Britain are among the most active supporters of Ukraine and this trend must be maintained.
"As long as Ukraine has not liberated its territory, we have not done enough. Ukraine has proven itself on the battlefield, and our comprehensive support will help Ukraine win the war faster and achieve," Kallas said. “We are in a long-term confrontation – Russia's imperialist goals of conquering Ukraine, re-establishing the era of spheres of influence in Europe and weakening NATO have not changed.”
The prime ministers also signed in Tallinn a declaration of joint intentions for technology partnership, which envisages intensifying digital and technology cooperation between the two countries in the fields of healthcare, education and e-government.
They then visited the Tapa military base. The smiling Sunak greeted the soldiers and shook their hands, exchanging compliments and good wishes. Then they sat down together for Christmas dinner.