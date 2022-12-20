France and the USA talk about diplomatic solutions to the war in Ukraine. Vseviov: this is where Estonia has clear red lines

Estonia always makes an effort. But the ideal candidate is not always necessarily our own citizen. Especially if that person might not pass. We have to see to it that the one who finally takes office is politically like-minded with us as much as possible.

Would Kersti Kaljulaid be the perfect candidate?

The ideal candidate is the one who eventually wins the support of 30 allied nations.

The struggle for the global south.

It is understandable that the only focus of Estonian foreign policy this year has been on the war in Ukraine. However, Vseviov does not see that this has taken away attention from other regions and spheres, because in the end, everything is interconnected.

“Estonia's foreign policy has always been and will probably always remain Europe-centric,” said Vseviov. He emphasized that the issue in Ukraine is not Ukraine, but European security and also the most fundamental norms of international life. “It is therefore an exceptionally relevant question also, for example, in the context of the UN and international law as a whole.”

For example, with countries such as Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, Estonia and the West discuss more deeply how to keep the so-called Global South with us in the UN voting. “Of course, our grasp here is much shorter than others. We do not have embassies everywhere in Africa, South America, South Asia,” Vseviov said. “But our advantage is that we have never colonized anyone, and our message could be somewhat more legitimate than the message of some other European powers,” Vseviov hoped.