The aggressor must be crushed on his home ground

At this point, taking the war into the territory of the aggressor should not be understood narrowly as the occupation of Russia’s territory. Although, in order to protect the Baltics, Kaliningrad must be neutralized in any case. This means that we declare targets on Russian territory legitimate. However, this category includes some targets which are not related to the military, but to all the forces of the aggressor which can be used against us. Once again, the lessons from Ukraine are available, and we must be prepared to attack all the instruments used to occupy and hold territory. In addition to the Russian army, these include the Russian National Guard (with all its sub-units), the FSB security service, the border guard forces (officially part of the FSB), police units, as well as paramilitary formations, such as Cossack units.
As of now, it is certain that Moscow will not relent until Putin is dead or the last Russian soldier has fallen on the Ukrainian steppes. It will take time, but openly taking the war to the aggressor's territory will bring the victory closer. Covertly, this war has already reached the territories of the aggressor, and the attacks which have hit various military bases in Russia have a great psychological impact. This effect is not limited to civilians, who are assured that “the Ukrainian drones were shot down and their fragments destroyed the strategic bombers.” The Russian command knows they failed and will have problems in the future if such attacks continue.