The aggressor must be crushed on his home ground

At this point, taking the war into the territory of the aggressor should not be understood narrowly as the occupation of Russia’s territory. Although, in order to protect the Baltics, Kaliningrad must be neutralized in any case. This means that we declare targets on Russian territory legitimate. However, this category includes some targets which are not related to the military, but to all the forces of the aggressor which can be used against us. Once again, the lessons from Ukraine are available, and we must be prepared to attack all the instruments used to occupy and hold territory. In addition to the Russian army, these include the Russian National Guard (with all its sub-units), the FSB security service, the border guard forces (officially part of the FSB), police units, as well as paramilitary formations, such as Cossack units.