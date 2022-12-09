USA enhances its presence in Estonia

The division is a wartime formation and a permanently operating structural unit, the main task of which is to plan and execute military operations with its organic and temporarily attached units within its area of responsibility. The division's operational area covers the entire territory of Estonia.
If necessary, the division can be included in the NATO chain of command by the command authority of the Commander of the Defense Forces.
Alar Karis, President of the Republic
The decision of the United States to increase its military presence in Estonia is a source of joy and confidence. This follows President Joe Biden's remarks at the NATO summit in Madrid.
In this way, the USA has once again shown its commitment to decisively contribute to Estonia's security. The decision strengthens our defense capability and also sends a message to Moscow that the US remains committed to the defense of Estonia, the Baltic states and Europe. Thus, we can once again state that our defense bond is unwavering.
The US troops are very welcome in Estonia and we expect them already in the coming weeks. As the highest leader of the National Defense, I am convinced that everyone whose mission it is to stand for Estonia's security will do their best to ensure that the arrival of the US units in Estonia goes smoothly. We are more effective and stronger when operating together!
US Embassy statement
“As part of our ongoing commitment to our Baltic Allies, the U.S. will deploy a HIMARS platoon and an infantry company to Estonia in the coming weeks. At the Madrid Summit, President Biden committed to enhanced rotational deployments and a heel-to-toe presence in the Baltic region. These forces are part of that enhanced presence model. The near-persistent deployment of U.S. forces and capabilities to Estonia are part of our commitment to strengthening our collective defense and deterrence posture on NATO’s eastern flank.”