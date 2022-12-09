USA enhances its presence in Estonia

The USA will deploy in Estonia an infantry company and a unit of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers complete with the command and control equipment and systems. The units will participate in joint exercises with the Estonian Defense Forces to improve cooperation ability and are prepared to defend Estonia if that should be necessary.

The armed forces of Estonia and the United States also cooperate to develop a divisional structure within the NATO framework. Estonia joins the highly recognized U.S. Warfighter program consisting of a series of exercises culminating in a certification exercise for the participating corps and division units.

According to Martin Herem, Commander of the Defense Forces, we can consider a US infantry battalion in our future defense plans. The American personnel of the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, which will enter Estonia's arsenal in 2025, will start training our HIMARS crews. Herem noted: “The HIMARS unit definitely includes more than ten men. And I think that about 30 percent of this unit are women.” By 2025, Estonia will buy six HIMARS systems from the Americans for more than 200 million dollars.

Herem emphasized that the units will operate as part of the Estonian division.