Europe demands that Estonia keep its promise of building safer roads

Just as Rail Baltic must be ready by 2030, Estonia must also build proper road connections with Europe by that time. The deadline is the same because both destinations are regulated by the same TEN-T regulation of the European Union, which aims to create a high-quality and reliable transport network between the member states. Since it is a legally directly applicable regulation, it is not possible to withdraw from the obligation or delay its realization.

Thus, following the current regulation, Estonia should build both the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla and the Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa roads within eight years. The EU requirements do not automatically mean that said highways must be built as 2+2 or 2+1 lanes, but the regulation requires different level exits for left turns, wildlife crossing bridges and, most importantly, the separation of opposite lanes. In other words, the roads must be built at least at the 2+1 level to ensure traffic safety.

Considering the pace of road construction in Estonia and the current insufficient funding of the sphere, it is now essentially clear that the remaining time is not enough to meet the commitments made in 2013. The National Audit Office also reached this conclusion in the inspection report published in September. Therefore, Estonia intends to ask the European Commission for an exception. When the Ministry of Economy and Communications (MKM) discussed the matter with the Commission last summer, exceptions were requested for the Ülenurme–Luhamaa and Uulu–Ikla sections. However, after the start of the war in Ukraine, the transport regulation in Europe was revised again, and the Commission itself proposed the exclusion of the Tartu-Luhamaa direction leading to Russia from the TEN-T main network. “Currently, we plan to ask for an exception only for the Uulu-Ikla section, as the traffic there does not justify such large investments in our opinion. Also, there is the Natura 2000 area, which makes the construction more difficult,” Julia Bergštein, head of the road department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, explained the latest plans.