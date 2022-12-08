Europe demands that Estonia keep its promise of building safer roads

Everyone is willing, but the money has to be borrowed
According to Riina Sikkut, the Minister of Economy and Infrastructure (SDE), however, the need for money for road maintenance is not limited to investments in roads between the big cities. According to Sikkut, roads would need about one billion euros more in the next four years, which could be met from tax changes or loans. But according to the minister, this decision can only be made by the government which receives its mandate next spring.
According to Taavi Aas, the former Minister of Economy and Infrastructure, the Center Party is ready to make a loan for road construction. “The construction of the TEN-T main network must be completed by 2030, no doubt about it. Estonia has made a commitment to the European Union, and the state's credibility is at stake. The current delay is unacceptable and shows the inefficiency of the government. If necessary, we have to make loan for road construction – it provides work for our companies in the current uncertain time and ensures safe and convenient connections within the country, which is also important in view of regional policy,” said Aas.
Aivar Kokk, the Chairman of the Finance Committee (Isamaa), does not rule out borrowed money either. “Loans should be used for new investments if they are necessary. At least half a billion euros should be invested into road construction every year. If Isamaa is in the next government, we will definitely start the construction of the existing projects. We believe that road maintenance funding should be significantly increased in the coming years.” Tartu, Pärnu and Narva cannot be brought closer to Tallinn in terms of space, but it is possible in terms of time, Kokk added.