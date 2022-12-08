The police want wider options for using grenades and tasers

Already in May, the Legal Committee of the Riigikogu initiated a draft to amend the weapons act, which guarantees foreigners the right to apply for a firearms license only in case of good command of the Estonian language. The Minister of the Interior, Lauri Läänemets (SDE), added a number of other accompanying issues with his proposed amendments.

For example, they ministry wants to introduce a compensation system for tolerating the vicinity of a training ground of the Defense Forces and the Defense League. Läänemets told Postimees that it is directly related to the expansion process of the Nursipalu training ground, which is currently under discussion. The ministry also wants to expand the use of silencers in hunting.

The right to use grenades

However, the biggest strain between the ministries is caused by the desire of the Ministry of the Interior to expand the capacity of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Internal Security Service (ISS) in combating larger-scale threats.