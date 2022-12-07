SURVIVEUKRAINE ⟩ If you know the Ukrainian Christmas song «Carol of the Bells» then donate and help Ukranians survive the winter

Slava Ukraini was founded in Estonia on March 7, 2022 and quickly became one of the most well-known Estonian non-profit organisations helping Ukraine. Slava Ukraini works in partnership with Ukrainian NGO «All for Victory» and together they spend at least 2-3 weeks in Eastern Ukraine every month to distribute aid and make sure that it goes to the people that need it the most. «We go to the frontline where the aid is most needed and majority of other humanitarian aid organisations will not step a foot on. This is the region that suffers the most - no food, no heat, no electricity. Yet, people live there and need to survive the upcoming cold months,» explained Lehtme, who visits the regions herself personally at least once a month to assure the deliveries to Ukrainian citizens.