Run over by Rail Baltic: «I feel that the state is doing with it wants with my land»

“The attitude is extremely state-centered and takes into account the owner's interests as narrowly as possible," complains the well-known barrister Aivar Pilv when characterizing the disputes over the expropriation of properties remaining on the railway route.

If one ask the Land Board for an assessment of the transfer of land remaining on the Rail Baltic route, it seems that things are going according to plan. “Within the scope of the current county plan, the state has acquired approximately 40 percent of the privately owned lands by the beginning of November this year. 17 percent in Harju County, 52 percent in Pärnu County and 58 percent in Rapla County,” said Maarja Virks, advisor of the Land Management Department of the Land Board.

The percentages are currently half-way, mainly because the negotiations for land acquisition can only be started when the solution for the railway project has been completed. This is the reason of the small percentage in Harju County. So far, mainly the land plots in the way of the fast-schedule sites have been acquired.