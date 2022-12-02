The war has thinned the ranks of Russian forces near Estonia’s border

The foreign media quoted quite widely last week an interview given by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (RE) to the news agency dpa during his visit to Berlin, in which he mentioned, among other things, that the nine-month war in Ukraine has not significantly weakened Russia, and that the air and naval forces are more or less as strong as before the war. Stoicescu does not quite agree with the defense minister.

“Yes, it is true that Russia has a total of five fleets: in addition to the Black Sea Fleet, the Baltic Fleet, the Northern Fleet, the Pacific Fleet and the Caspian Sea Flotilla. Of course, they have not participated in this war and taken direct losses. At the same time, the Russian Air Force has suffered real losses, if you look at the Ukrainian data of what they have destroyed during the war. At the same time, the ground forces play a very important role in Russia, and there is no doubt that the general military condition of the ground forces has been greatly weakened in the Ukrainian war," stated the researcher.

Production in Russia is in the wartime mode