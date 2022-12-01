The work interrupted by war will continue: Kaljulaid seeks the post of NATO Secretary General

“The current knowledge is that Stoltenberg's term of office will not be extended. It is also based on Stoltenberg's own wishes,” says Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (RE). It is true that he wanted to resign even before the war broke out again and Stoltenberg's term was extended, therefore any outcome cannot be ruled out.
Pevkur's predecessor, Kalle Laanet (RE), noted that if the secretary general's term of office has been extended once, there must be a very exceptional situation to do it again.
Former foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (KE) also believes that the member states will take up again the issue left unfinished in February and want to move on. "The Secretary General should rotate, after all, and NATO can now overcome this force majeure which interfered with the agenda of the alliance."
Estonian experts involved in foreign policy affairs are praising Stoltenberg as the Secretary General of NATO.
"I have watched with great sympathy Stoltenberg's stance that NATO must be more active," said Reinsalu. Of course, as Reinsalu points out, the Secretary General is not the director or leader of NATO. Only the top official who also serves as NATO's top diplomat.
"He has called for NATO to contribute more in supporting Ukraine – certain countries have been cautious in that matter. Secondly, it is very pleasant that he has expressed his sympathy regarding Ukraine's way towards joining the alliance,” Reinsalu added.