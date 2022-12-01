The work interrupted by war will continue: Kaljulaid seeks the post of NATO Secretary General

The reason why the names of Kaljulaid and Kallas took flight in the international media is the narrative, as if the next NATO Secretary General could be from Eastern Europe or the Baltics, and she could also be a woman for the first time in history. This, of course, significantly narrows the range of possible candidates.

“This readiness should have been there a long time ago,” Mihkelson is convinced.

He recalled that over the years, the Baltics have already had strong candidates who could play the role of Secretary General, for example the former president of Latvia Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga or the former head of state of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves. “This trust could be very great – also in the sensitive issue of the attitude towards Russia. The question is whether Berlin and France are ready for it. Especially in a situation where we have been repeatedly told this year that it would have been nice if we had listened to you (the Baltic countries - ed.) earlier regarding Russia.”