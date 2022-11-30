Do shells fly in zigzag? Defense Minister Pevkur straightened the Nursipalu map in a strange way

However, according to the reconstruction of the danger areas of the shooting exercises, Tarvi Tuusis should not give up his home either: if the weapons are fired towards the Kaku mill on the one side and the border of the nature reserve on the other, the Tuusis farm would remain outside the danger zone. It is 3.4 kilometers to the Kaku mill and almost as much to the nature reserve, which, according to Hanna Heinnurm, would not come under fire.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur: this is a completely unnecessary speculation

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, the border of the Nursipalu training ground is illogical and does not match the range of weapons. The Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) said that you had left out a piece of Luhamets village from the original plan so that things would not seem so bad?

It's not a matter of seeming; the point is that the community should be reasonably involved there on the one hand, while on the other hand, we cannot tear the community apart.

Of course, it is possible to look at it from the point of view of the defense forces, that they need it. It is important to me that the local community remains healthy.

So it was a political decision?

It was, yes, my decision. At my suggestion, yes, the village of Luhametsa was left out of it.

By what principle did you draw this line?

It was not a matter of drawing a line, rather it was a question of one village – we went as far as the state-owned lands begin. The other areas remained as the defense force and RKIK had proposed.

My guideline was that we leave out the village of Luhametsa. I did not draw a line with my finger on the map. They looked at where to draw the line so that it would disturb as few people as possible. According to roads and property boundaries.

Properties belonging to influential persons have been excluded.

I really do not know it, do not ask me that! I didn't give any specific directions; I do not even know who lives there!

According to the ranges of fire of the weapons, the Luhametsa village should remain inside the training ground. Could it be that once the election is over, the new government will restore the original border?

Well, I would not make any speculations! Naturally, the defense force wanted more.

So it will all depend on the new government...?

There is no point in speculating on this matter. It is completely unnecessary speculation that there will be a new government! Maybe there will be a war!