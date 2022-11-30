Stealing everything and everywhere: take care of your firewood

The loss amounts range from a few hundred euros to thousands of euros. Cases with larger losses are subject to criminal proceedings, minor property damage is subject to misdemeanor proceedings.

The mayor of Paide can understand the people

The Järva Teataja newspaper also wrote at the beginning of November that firewood has become so expensive that on several nights, firewood was stolen from the woodpile of Mayor of Paide Kulno Klein. The mayor himself did not make a big deal out of the incidents and clarified that it was not actually personal firewood, but rather firewood stored on the territory of his company. Klein also noted that he was surprised, having freshly taken over the role of mayor: when he was active in private business, such matters were of no interest to anyone but himself, while in his new position everything attracts attention. “If they steal an ordinary person's jacket, nobody pays any attention to it, but if a button falls off the front of the mayor's shirt, it's news,” the mayor of Paide laughed.