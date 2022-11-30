The most important struggle of Estonia’s diplomacy: price ceiling for Russia’s oil

Postimees managed to talk to several politicians, ministers, diplomats and officials. Since the issue is a sensitive one and involves negotiations between countries, they preferred not to be quoted by name. But everyone said that the issue of the oil price ceiling is currently Estonia’s most important diplomatic struggle. A small country cannot be rigid all the time and argue about everything, because then the others would start ignoring it. However, if the country has proven itself and shown that it is reasonable, it will be taken seriously if it takes a stand at some point. Estonia has done it now. “We are currently using the credit that we have been building up for a long time,” says one of Estonia's top officials.