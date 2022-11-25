Mysterious diplomacy: a naval officer becomes a monuments expert

Anvelt added that the attaché who visited him was sent back to his home country very quickly, because it was clear that his actions did not meet the international standards of diplomatic service. “If a cultural attaché is asking about military procurements, it is a clear blunder – God help him!” said Anvelt.

A diplomat urinated in the Old Town, or an overview of the spies' activities

The history of Estonia since the restoration of independence knows dozens of cases when an employee of the Russian Embassy was expelled because he gathered information here, tried to recruit someone and turned out to be an intelligence officer. Here we recall only a few scandals related to the exposure of Russian spies

In 1996, the economic adviser of the Russian embassy, ​​Sergey Andreyev, was expelled from Estonia, having turned out to be an employee of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). He sought information from civil servants about the defense concept of the Baltic states, as well as the plans to join the EU and NATO.

In 2000, the embassy employees Vladimir Telegin and Yuri Yatsenko were expelled, who turned out to be employees of the military intelligence (GRU) and collected information about the Estonian radar system and the border guard service.

In 2003, Nikolai Shcherbakov, the first secretary of the embassy, ​​had to leave Estonia. Our secret services determined that he was an officer of the Russian foreign intelligence service and was considered a key person of the Russian special services in Tallinn. Interestingly, Shcherbakov was expelled instead for the reason that he tried to drive away from a police patrol while drunk, caused two accidents and then urinated in the Old Town right in front of a surveillance camera.

On March 22, 2004, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the expulsion of two Russian diplomats. They were ordered to leave Estonia within 48 hours, because the said diplomats were “actively obtaining information about the enlargement of NATO and the European Union”. Already a day later, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that two employees of the Estonian Embassy in Moscow were recognized as persona non grata “for activities incompatible with the status of a diplomat and damaging to the interests of the Russian Federation”.

In 2006, Anatoli Dyshkant, a resident of the foreign intelligence service in Estonia, was expelled. According to the ISS yearbook, Dyshkant, who was an advisor to the Russian embassy, ​​organized “prophylactic” talks with representatives of Estonian Russian-speaking political parties and advised them to go to the local elections as a united bloc.

The most talked about story of 2008 was the revelation of Herman Simm, who worked for Russian intelligence. Simm was a high-ranking official of the Estonian Ministry of Defense who was convicted of treason and spying for Russia.

In 2012, former ISS employee Aleksei Dressen was arrested for spying for the Russian Federation, having, according to the indictment, cooperated with the Russian Security Service (FSB). During the arrest of Dressen and his wife, who was also involved in espionage, the officials confiscated “carriers of classified information”, which Viktoria Dressen intended to hand over to FSB personnel in Moscow.

Aleksei Dressen was sentenced to 16 years in prison for treason in July 2012, but in September 2015 he was exchanged on the Piusa River bridge for ISS officer Eston Kohver, who had been convicted of espionage in Russia. In 2014, the Russian special services seized Kohver in the territory of Estonia, considering him a spy, although the duties of the ISS officer did not include anything like that.

In 2017, the ISS arrested Artem Zinchenko for spying for Russia. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but after serving about a year of his sentence, he was pardoned in exchange for the release of Raivo Susi, an Estonian citizen who was detained in Russia on charges of espionage.

According to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 16 Russian diplomats have been expelled from Estonia in five years. Considering this and also the expulsions of the previous years, it seems that they are constantly doing something that is against the international diplomatic law.