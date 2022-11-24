Decision made on nearly all Red monuments; Maarjamäe is a special case

The Tallinn Maarjamäe complex is a special case. According to Peterkop, he placed a restriction on the working group when deciding on it, because the object needs to be handled separately. The government is of the same opinion.

Maripuu explained what needs to be taken into account in case of Maarjamäe. Namely, it is known that there has been a military cemetery there since the 1940s, and during the Second World War more than 2,300 Germans were buried there. During the Soviet era, the cemetery was razed to the ground and the Red regime erected ideologically important monuments there: an obelisk of the so-called Ice Voyage of 1918, a memorial to the Soviet soldier Yevgeni Nikonov, memorial plaques to Red Army units and a larger memorial to “Those who fought for Estonian freedom”, but the expansion of the memorial was stopped in 1991.

There will be no bulldozing