The skeleton in our closet: 14 kg of clothes is discarded by Estonians every year

Buy less!

The best option would be to avoid over-production of clothes. The less people consume and buy new things, the less resources are used for their production and waste management. Were we able to keep our excessive shopping desires in check, we could contribute to slowing down climate change.

Choose wisely!

However, sometimes having to buy a new product is unavoidable. But even then it is possible to make more environmentally conscious choices, for example by preferring second hand shops. We could choose items with a timeless cut, that are made out of high-quality and durable material and the life of which can be further extended by repair. Clothes are often made from synthetic materials, the production of which requires a lot of water and energy — materials that take decades to decompose in nature. Up to 35% of the microplastics found in the environment have reached it through clothes. Therefore, preference should be given to cotton, wool, linen, hemp, bamboo or other natural materials. Clothes produced in a way that is safe for people and the environment can be recognised by an eco-label on the product (e.g. Oeko-Tex).

When buying clothes, it is also worth paying attention to where they are made. By preferring domestic textile production, your footprint will be several times smaller and you’ll be supporting local employment.

Repair and donate!

It is also worth giving new life to broken garments by repairing them. If you lack the skills yourself, you could get the necessary help from a repair shop or an acquaintance. By repairing clothes, you could save both the environment and your wallet.