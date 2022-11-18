Another crack in the digital state’s reputation: Estonia has to apologize to the EU

On the other hand, PPA has reportedly signaled within the ministry's area of responsibility that the development process is not a priority for them at the moment. Since IT developments are always carried out in continuous cooperation between the customer and the developer, a certain apathy of the PPA is also an important reason behind the delay in development work.
Taken narrowly from Estonia's point of view, these innovations are also not time-critical, although our protracted action may have a certain foreign policy impact, because in order to implement the regulations and the updated system, all countries must complete their work. »Unfortunately, we are currently among the last three together with Latvia and Portugal, after whom the others will have to wait a little,» Läänemets commented to Postimees.
Increasing administrative burden
As mentioned, the new regulations and the upgraded system will increase the number of end users of SIS.
»For example, the officials responsible for the registration of various security institutions, prisons and weapons will be authorized or have their previous rights expanded. Access to the data of the authorities responsible for vehicle registration will also be expanded,» Eerik said about the effect of the regulations.
Eerik stated that, like any delay, the current one also creates an additional administrative and development burden. "However, in order to ensure the reliability of the system, all possible risks must be mitigated in a timely manner."