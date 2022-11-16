The war in Ukraine is breaking up Russian families in Estonia

When our psyche is faced with severe stress, it uses various mechanisms to protect itself.

“For example, I live in a country where it is important to be loyal to the authorities to lead a comfortable life, and I believe what an authoritative person is saying. To admit that this person is not telling the truth means to admit that I was deceived, that I was wrong and that we, the residents of the country, were wrong and involved in a crime, ”Chepornyuk explains.

“This causes stress for the psyche. It is easier to protect oneself from excessive stress by telling oneself and others that this is not the case, that it is all fake and not true. This is the only way to maintain internal harmony. After all, how else to tolerate the guilt over your own kind doing something evil?

On the other hand, there is another way to overcome this stress: noticing that being a part of the state does not mean to support the state's entire policy.

In the event that Yevgeny is ready to talk to his mother, they discussed some of the points which could help him in communicating with her.

1. Be clearly aware of your own needs when interacting with your mother. If you desire to persuade another person about something, you need to understand why it is necessary. Perhaps this is a desire to receive emotional support, maybe the need to prove that I am intelligent.

2. It is very important to take care of yourself first. Assess whether you have the time, the moral and other resources you are willing to invest in the conversation. Are you sure you want to spend your strength in arguing and try to convey hundreds of arguments to a person who may not be prepared to receive them?

3. You have the right to choose any way of leaving the conflict according to your needs at a specific moment: negotiations to reach a common opinion; compromise in the form of refusal to discuss certain issues; interrupting the contact if you are not ready for it or postponing communication until a time convenient for; avoiding a conversation. The key is not to violate point 2 and take care of yourself.

4. Try to view yourself on the position of the person you are in conflict with. This will help you understand what drives your interlocutor.

5. It is more efficient to create a dialogue with non-violent communication techniques when talking to somebody.