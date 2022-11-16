A new law would bring a 34-percent wage rise overnight

He explained that the amount of the minimum wage depends on each country's system, and in the case of Estonia, wages are agreed upon by the so-called social partners, i.e. the confederations of employers and trade unions. “Since the social partners of the member states are the best acquainted with the labor market of the member state, they are also the most competent to agree on the minimum wage,” said Aas.

He sees a whole range of dangers in the implementation of the law. "When the minimum level is determined by law, there is a risk that if this level becomes too high, it will be too much for the employers and thus people may lose their jobs. The annual minimum wage negotiations, for example, usually revolve around finding an optimal level or a reasonable rate of increase. The impact analysis of the European Commission has pointed out that raising the minimum wage to 50 percent of the average wage or 60 percent of the median wage in Estonia would increase unemployment by nearly 7,000 people,” said Aas, in whose opinion employers want the people to be able to earn as much as possible, but the prerequisite for this is the employees raising their qualifications and, on the other hand, increasing the added value of companies.