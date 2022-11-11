Voting rights of Russian citizens – Isamaa and the Reform Party would abolish it, the Social Democrats would keep it

According to the bill proposed by the Reform Party, the government could temporarily limit with its resolution for security reasons the voting rights of citizens of countries which threaten the security of Estonia. The resolution would state the justification for the restriction, the deadline and the possibility and procedure for making justified exceptions.

According to the bill, this is a preventive measure so that citizens of third countries posing a security risk would not be able to influence Estonia's national security, constitutional order and state values ​​with the right to vote in local election. “The right to vote is not just a formal right to elect somebody. The right to vote has consequences, because on the basis of the votes, a local council is formed, whose decisions include, among other things, the use of language in local schools, the protection and promotion of the Estonian language and culture in the territory of the municipality, etc.”, the draft reads.