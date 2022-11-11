Voting rights of Russian citizens – Isamaa and the Reform Party would abolish it, the Social Democrats would keep it

“First of all, it is a security threat to Estonia, and secondly, it does not look nice either. After all, the Riigikogu has only recently declared the Russian regime terrorist, while the citizens of the Russian Federation have gone to the Russian Embassy in Estonia to elect this regime, and thus are responsible for what is happening in the country; perhaps they are also loyal to this particular regime."
Danilson-Järg emphasized that the attitudes of Russian citizens are reflected in the ballots placed in the ballot box. “We know that more than 90 percent of citizens of the Russian Federation living in Estonia have voted for Vladimir Putin. I believe that here we must take into account that they, too, are responsible for what Russia is currently doing in Ukraine,” said the minister of justice. “If the Reform Party is willing to support its own bill, it would be wise to move forward with it and seek support for it from the other political parties in the parliament.”
A total of 30,487 citizens of Russia and Belarus voted in the previous election
A foreigner legally staying in Estonia is eligible to vote is, if they are at least 18 years old on the day of the election, have lived permanently in the territory of the relevant municipality for at least five years by January 1 of the election year, and has been entered in the national register of foreigners entitled to vote in Estonia in that municipality or city. A foreigner permanently living in the territory of a municipality is a person who stays in Estonia on the basis of a permanent residence permit and lives in the municipality’s territory for at least 183 days a year, while his absence from there may not exceed 90 days in a row.
Nearly 70,000 citizens of the Russian Federation are eligible to vote. In the previous local election (2021), 42.5 percent of them took part in voting. Almost the same percentage (42.8) was voters who were citizens of Ukraine and slightly more were citizens of Belarus (49.5 percent).
In Estonia, 587,359 people voted in the 2021 election. The total number of votes cast by citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus was 30,487, or 5.19 percent of all votes.