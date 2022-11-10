Assigning a British brigade to the division took a lot of persuasion

The commander of the Defense League, Riho Ühtegi, did not want to comment on the ongoing developments. At the same time, Tanel Rütman, the spokesperson of the Defense League, confirmed that Ühtegi has never wanted the land defense not to be subordinated to the commander of the defense forces. "On the contrary, territorial defense is also a wartime structural unit under the commander of the defense forces, based on the units trained by the Defense League, according to the current statutes of the defense forces. The commander of the Defense League wants it to stay that way,” Rütman said.

The core of the army is busy making preparations

Whatever the reason for the disagreement, in any case, Pevkur has arranged a meeting with the Board of Elders of the Defense League for November 17. “But as far as I understand, when we talked with the commander of the Defense League, we have more or less understood how it will look like in wartime in the future,” he confirmed.