Assigning a British brigade to the division took a lot of persuasion

Apart from legal aspects, there are no material effects directly related to the division HQ, except of course the costs related to the reception capacity of the allies coming here. “The division headquarters – for about a hundred officers – will have their own space in the premises of the Defense Forces HQ, but there will be no direct additional expenses in this regard," said Pevkur.
Kallas: NATO agreements are broader than agreements with the UK
According to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, NATO agreements are broader than those concluded only with the UK, and the implementation of Madrid's plans is being dealt with consistently at the military level.
“The agreements made with the UK strengthen our position regarding the ones concerning the Madrid Declaration; various steps and agreements have already been made – these transfers of additional capabilities and all that,” the premier told the Riigikogu on Wednesday.
“As for the brigade, we have had an agreement that we will develop a division-strength unit. This does not mean that the brigade is here on the ground, but that we have a unified command structure, we have unified communication, we conduct joint exercises and these soldiers are ready to come here immediately,” said Kallas.
According to her, the implementation of Madrid's plans is being dealt with consistently at the military level. "This does not only concern the agreements we have with the UK, but it concerns much more broadly the strengthening of NATO's eastern flank.” She added that Estonia, for its part, must expand the training grounds and create conditions for the presence of allied forces here. "So these consultations, plans and everything else will continue," Kallas said.