The state’s hasty plan might obstruct wind farms’ development

The plan is pretty in theory but complicated in practice. The audit states that, taking into account the current practice (at least 1,000 meters between a wind generator and the nearest dwelling) and all other restrictions, only 82 square kilometers of suitable land could be found in Estonia. Suitable means in this case that there are no nature conservation, national defense or infrastructure restrictions. If at least 750 meters are left between the generator and the nearest dwelling – the state thinks that this could become a new practice – the area of ​​suitable plots will rise to 165 square kilometers. This still does not come close to the desired 500 square kilometers. In short, there is simply very little land in Estonia suitable for wind farms.

“There is simply no land,” says Lepasepp, a wind energy developer. “It was the biggest surprise to me that there is so little suitable land in Estonia,” says the green policy coordinator Klaas. In essence, this means that the developer (whether a private company or the Estonian state) must inevitably use the plots of land which are not suitable, i.e. subject to restrictions, which will result in a longer and more complicated process.