The state’s hasty plan might obstruct wind farms’ development

Since wind energy developers also search for and study suitable land themselves, it simply results in a competition between the developers and the state for the same plots of land. Secondly, it means duplication of effort, the same studies and the same activities. “We use the same maps and the same conditions as the state officials," Lauri Ulm, head of wind energy at Enefit Green, expresses his skepticism. In short, developers are already looking for land plots; if the state also starts looking, what extra value would it offer? Since the government office has set mid-2024 as the deadline for examining and finding suitable land for wind farms, how can we rule out the possibility of wasted effort which would finally reach the same places that the developers have already staked out?
This worries those who actually build wind farms, to say the least. “It seems to me that the focus tends to blur," admits Rene Tammist, manager of Utilitas Wind. “There is a danger or creating a parallel reality,” adds Priit Lepasepp from Sunly, a company which creates renewable energy developments.
"But what should we do then?” asks Estonia’s green policy coordinator Kristi Klaas in response to the developers' criticism. Klaas works in the government office in a position created by the government to lead the green revolution. In essence, this is the most important green policy position in Estonia. Klaas is familiar with the fears of the wind farm builders, and when you talk to her, you get the impression that she too perceives (probably because of the wind farm builders' feedback) certain areas of risk. “We must definitely avoid the risk that the existing developments slow down," she says.