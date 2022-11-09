600 jobs under threat: several Estonian enterprises laying off workers

At present, almost 600 jobs are under threat within the known 17 layoffs, Kool confirmed, but expressed hope that since some companies are making initial announcements, the actual number could be smaller.

However, the opposite can also happen, as the case of the furniture manufacturer Standard demonstrates: the initial layoff announcement turned out to be smaller as it turned out last week that 163 people would be laid off, or three times more than planned.

As for companies which are gradually laying off, the railway company Operail serves as an example: on Friday, the state-owned company sent out a notice that it is making loss and has laid off more than a hundred employees. However, the notice of collective layoff for the company cannot be found in the Unemployment Insurance Fund, Kool said.