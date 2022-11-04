The Finnish LNG terminal will not receive the Estonian taxpayers’ money

According to Marko Allikson, member of the board of the energy trader Baltic Energy Partners, nearly all gas sellers of the Baltic countries have their own companies and customers in Finland, which is why almost all Baltic gas sellers could benefit from the exception made only for Finnish gas sellers.
According to the manager of Eesti Gaas, Margus Kaasik, it is still unclear to the market participants whether the preferential gas purchase right is still guaranteed without participating in the Finnish LNG terminal. “I cannot comment on whether and how this privilege can be obtained there in Inkoo, or what the Finns are willing to give it in exchange for and what criteria they set for it,” said Kaasik.
There will probably be no problems
When asked to which extent Eesti Gaas has reckoned with the Finnish terminal, considering its customers, Kaasik answered that to a considerable extent. “Our current knowledge is that the amount of gas received from Lithuania does not cover our entire portfolio, because in addition to Estonia, we also have customers elsewhere: in Finland, Latvia, Lithuania. We definitely want to get some gas through the Inkoo terminal as well; we want to get a considerable amount from there, so in this sense the Inkoo terminal is very important for us.”