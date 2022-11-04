The Finnish LNG terminal will not receive the Estonian taxpayers’ money

According to the Ministry of Economy and Infrastructure (MKM), giving up share in the terminal does not automatically mean that Estonia will lose the preferential right. According to the Estonian side, the European gas directive allows priority in joint purchases even without the participation cited by the Finns. The Estonian Ministry also believes that the Estonian side has already contributed enough to the project with the construction of the Paldiski mooring pier, so that the participation point required by the Finns has been met. Clarity should be brought to the interpretation of the European gas directive by the cooperation agency of the energy market regulators of the European Union, ACER, with whom Finland is currently consulting. The exception request can be submitted by the terminal operator and must be approved by the Finnish Competition Authority. When and whether this will be done is currently unknown. However, public consultations on the terminal rules will end on November 11.