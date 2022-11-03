Strength of territorial defense units will be doubled

He noted that the exercise to be held in August-September next year is in many respects a refresher exercise so that the reservists can recall what they have learned during their military service. “Secondly, it is also a place to recognize their future home unit and receive their tasks during the exercise,” said the Defense League commander.

Territorial defense has proven itself in the war in Ukraine

According to Ühtegi, the effectiveness of territorial defense has been demonstrated by the ongoing war in Ukraine and earlier also by the experience of Finland and other countries, where such a defense model has been successfully used against large armies.

"Motivated territorial defense is a very effective weapon. Until today, it has operated on the basis of the Defense League, and its volunteer members have very high morale and the will to defend. Naturally, in the future, we will not stop any reservist included in territorial defense from joining the local unit of the Defense League. This is welcome in every way, this way he can participate in more events,” said Uhtegi.