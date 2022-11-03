Financial Supervision Authority: 32,000-euro fine makes the Estonian state a laughing stock

This has been one questionable part of the Savings and Loan Associations Act – if you start regulating them, the small ones would immediately go bankrupt. “The situation in the Estonian market is like this: 17 billion euros are in the hands of the market participants we control. These are, for example, banks and pension funds. At the same time, SLAs handle approximately 100 million euros of depositors' money, of which 70 million belong to the three largest SLA,” Kessler explained. Accordingly, it has been recommended that the larger enterprises would come under the control and tax of the FSA. The amounts are not large from the FSA viewpoint, but Kessler points out another reason for regulation. “Of course, it is a risk to reputation – would the cooperatives affect the entire financial sector if they go under," he said.