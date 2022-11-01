US diplomat at NATO: all allies could help Ukraine the way Estonia does

We need to rebuild this preparedness, to recall how to deal with collective defense, to practice collective defense scenarios during joint exercises.

But NATO knows that the future is unpredictable. There are troops that are ready to act quickly when we again have to move out of the traditional area.

The Bucharest Declaration - Bush's fillip to Putin

NATO made the still-quoted firm promise to admit Ukraine and Georgia in the declaration of the Bucharest Summit on April 4, 2008.

It was a NATO Summit, where, in addition to the alliance's own members, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his then Ukrainian colleague Viktor Yushchenko were present.

In the weeks before the summit, the media had been excited by the question of whether Georgia and Ukraine would receive a symbolic NATO membership plan, or MAP.

Even before the summit, it was assumed that the MAP would not be granted to these countries and that it would be frustrated by the allies friendlier towards Russia. That was how it happened but as a fillip, the then President of the US, George W. Bush, received a much more solid promise.

Clause 23 of the declaration reads: “NATO welcomes Ukraine’s and Georgia's Euro-Atlantic aspirations to become a member of NATO. We agreed today that NATO members will become NATO members. Both countries have made valuable contributions to the Alliance operations. We welcome the democratic reforms of Ukraine and Georgia and look forward to free and fair parliamentary elections in Georgia in May. MAP is the next step for Ukraine and Georgia on their direct way to membership. Today we make clear that we support these countries’ applications for MAP. Therefore we will now begin a period of intensive engagement with both at a high political level to address the questions still outstanding pertaining to their MAP applications. We have asked Foreign Ministers to make a first assessment of progress at their December 2008 meeting. Foreign Ministers have the authority to decide on the MAP applications of Ukraine and Georgia.”

Putin looked sour at his press conference after this surprise statement had been made. Neither Georgia nor Ukraine has received the MAP, but the symbolic importance of its action plan has declined over time, and the Bucharest Declaration 23 is still referred to in the conclusions of NATO meetings.