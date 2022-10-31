Rent is plummeting; Tallinn has been flooded with apartments

“And today many people receive the apartment they paid for several years ago. Then the prices were going up, everyone thought it was good to become a rental investor, but loan calculations were made with zero percent Euribor,” Rekor explained. At the same time, he confirmed that there is currently no crisis or panicky selling among rental investors. But in his opinion, it is also difficult to sell a real estate portfolio at present, because there are simply not as many buyers as used to be some time ago.

Lumi Capital, which owns rental houses and rents out apartments, fixes ancillary costs for clients for a year, currently until the end of February. “Then the client does not have to worry, all costs are included, except for the electricity and water consumed in the apartment. Because the customer comes to the apartment with a certain expectation and it is an impossible situation if the rent is 500 and then the ancillary costs come to 500 or 1000 euros,” said Rekor. “This means that if the cost of electricity is at 4,000 per Mwh again, the owner will pay for this fun.” Rekor expressed the hope that other real estate owners will also offer such fixation of ancillary costs; this would give the tenants a little more certainty as to what amounts they have to take into account when renting. Regarding the electricity consumed in the apartment, Rekor pointed out that nothing else helps here than monitoring the consumption. "Everyone knows the volume of their electricity usage. If you turn on the dryer during the peak price of the day, this amount will end up in the bill.”