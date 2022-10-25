Conflict over the new head of police: Läänemets prefers Kommusaar, Kallas Belichev

According to Läänemets, it is not correct to say that Kommusaar came from outside. “He was one of my candidates from the beginning and I did not send him to the selection committee because he had already taken these tests,” he said. “The question is whether the minister of the interior and the ministry of the interior are trusted. Who else is better qualified to judge who is suitable to head the police? If a candidate was ruled out for political considerations, I could understand it, but if there is not – and I have been told that there is not – then the choice of the minister should be trusted.” Läänemets added that all in all, there is no major intrigue or conflict; it is rather a communication breakdown. He also expressed the opinion that since the position of PPA director is important and politically sensitive; perhaps some people have been whispering in the prime minister's ear and sowing doubts. “We will meet with our partners and discuss things calmly,” the minister said and added that the initial plan was to make the candidate's name public only this week, but someone leaked it earlier: “This shows that someone is worried about something.”