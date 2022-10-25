Conflict over the new head of police: Läänemets prefers Kommusaar, Kallas Belichev

When the competition for the position of police chief was held a month ago, Läänemets submitted three names to the state chancellery: Egert Belichev, Krista Aas and Kuno Tammearu. The first two are the deputies of the current head of the Police Board, Elmar Vaher, while Tammearu works as the head of the Rescue Board. The interior minister wanted the committee to select two out of three and tell him of their names.
State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, the head of the committee for the selection of top officials at the Government Office, explained that according to the law, this competition is not mandatory, since the heads of security institutions, including the Police Board, can be selected without it. However, Läänemets chose another path and therefore the committee tested and interviewed the candidates, had them pass personality and mental ability tests, and heard their visions for holding the post. After that, the committee members voted, ranked the candidates and – as agreed – sent two names to the minister, Belichev as the first choice and Aas as the second. But then the first problem emerged. Although at first two candidates were required from the commission, later the secretary general of the Ministry of the Interior wanted to add Kuno Tammearu as a third candidate.