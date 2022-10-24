Crime report obstructs professional politician’s path to the Court of Auditors

The ministry was busy

Helme blames Pentus-Rosimannus for not excusing herself from the process in any way: “She obviously should have done it: I delegate it to the prime minister, let her make the decisions. I asked Kaja Kallas how it is recorded that Pentus-Rosimannus excused herself – there is nothing like that,” he said.

When the Center Party as the coalition partner did not approve Pentus-Rosimannus’ candidacy, the issue seemed to subside for a while. Less than a week after the inauguration of the new government, the stalled issue, on which no agreement had been reached in the coalition, was raised again. “I need a detailed and precise plan before I go on vacation, i.e. before tomorrow evening (what steps are exactly necessary – a draft to the government and that is all? What appendices must be there?),” Pentus-Rosimannus wrote to the employees of the ministry and asked for the bill without the candidate’s name to be drafted. The employees sent the information to the minister, which in turn was later sent to the prime minister. Members of the Court of Auditors with auditor experience were marked in bold in the overview submitted to the minister.