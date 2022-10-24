Crime report obstructs professional politician’s path to the Court of Auditors

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus said on Postimees live broadcast that since this time the appointment of the Chamber of Auditors member took place just before the start of the Riigikogu election campaign, the tension was inevitably built in it. “We can already see how an opposition political force is conducting its election campaign and is simply using this moment to be confrontational in the context of the elections,” she noted.
Steps towards the Chamber of Auditors candidacy
January 2021: Pentus-Rosimannus becomes the minister of finance
December 2021: the minister requests a brief from her staff on the members of the Chamber of Auditors and requirements to them
January–February 2022: the prime minister asks for the minister’s agreement to become a candidate; the finance minister discusses her candidacy with Jüri Ratas
June 2022: Kallas asks for Ratas’ support
June–July 2022: coalition negotiations of the new government
July 2022: Pentus-Rosimannus asks for the drafting of an anonymous bill
September 2022: the government nominates the candidate
October 2022: Pentus-Rosimannus announces her resignation from politics