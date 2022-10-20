POSTIMEES IN UKRAINE ⟩ Commander of a Ukrainian reconnaissance platoon: we work like a McDonald‘s cash register

Reconnaissance work goes on non-stop because there are several spy drones in the air at the same time. “It takes a maximum of two minutes from noticing the target to attacking it. At the same time, it takes up to fifty seconds to deliver the explosive charge to the right place,” explains Magyar. “Depending on the target, we also deal with fire control, we transmit the coordinates, and then it is for them to decide whose range of fire is better and response is quicker – either artillery or mortars – and who is not threatened by the enemy's counterfire. We work like a McDonald's cash register: information comes together through us, and others act on it. Adjusting the fire can take ten minutes, but it can also take an hour. It all depends on the opportunities and the number of opponents. Besides, you need not always hit them the first time. The ammunition also varies widely, right down to the GPS-guided precision projectiles. The latter is very expensive. One projectile costs more than 100,000 dollars and you simply cannot miss with it.”