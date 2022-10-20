POSTIMEES IN UKRAINE ⟩ Commander of a Ukrainian reconnaissance platoon: we work like a McDonald‘s cash register

The headquarters of the reconnaissance platoon is located in the immediate vicinity of the front line. The distance is sufficient to react to all kinds of situations without delay: teams of a few members use specially converted minibuses and other technical means to travel on reconnaissance or combat missions.
Magyar’s Birds is well known for the video footage which the unit commander posts on the eponymous Telegram channel and other social media. There is another aspect why they differ from other reconnaissance units – the platoon has been self-sufficient during all eight months of the war: it has bought drones and other equipment either for personal savings or money donated by volunteers.
These men have become the fear of the Russian infantry sitting in the trenches on the approximately half a hundred kilometer section of the southern front running through Mykolaiv and Kherson region.
A musician, a lawyer and top athletes
The Magyar Birds perform several important functions at the same time, because in addition to organizing air strikes, the security of fellow combatants must be ensured. Each additional pair of eyes helps to spot and prevent possible attack attempts by the occupiers in time and determine the movement and location of their combat equipment. “Our job is to find everything in real time, put it on an electronic card and transmit it," explains Magyar. The commander of the group notes that since the moment when the war started and they volunteered to defend the homeland, the group has remained at the front all the time. This is because no member of the group has wanted to rest. In this way, the commander, as well as his subordinates, can only see their loved ones via the Internet. Eight months!