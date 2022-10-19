The Riigikogu reached a rare consensus when declaring Russia terrorist

The statement did not provoke any questions among the Center Party members and they only polished the text to make it as correct as possible. “We wanted the statement to send a very clear signal about Russia's actions in Ukraine to both the international and Estonian public,” said party member Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski. “We did not declare terrorist the state, but the regime – there is a big difference. Secondly, we must distinguish between the regime and the people. Whether they are gray passport holders or Russian citizens, they can at the same time condemn the war and want it to end as soon as possible.”

To the daily’s question about supporting Russian political prisoners, Jufereva-Skuratovski answered that in cooperation with them we can build a democratic world in the future.

The Riigikogu adopted the statement with 88 votes in favor. No one voted against, Kersti Sarapuu and Siret Kotka, who were not in the Riigikogu building at the time, and former party member Mihhail Stalnuhhin abstained from voting. Both Kotka and Sarapuu were among the initiators of the statement and support it; according to Kotka, she had another commitment at that time.