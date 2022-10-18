A dozen minutes between the air raid alert and the first explosions

The Albeshenko family, which hosts the Postimees reporters in Mykolaiv, has settled in one of the sections of the garage cooperative with a proper basement, at the initiative of Yuri, who is in army service and also runs a voluntary aid organization. There are more than fifty garages and more than half of them house people. They are already joking that it is not a garage, but a housing cooperative.
The garage, where the Albeshenkos have settled, does not belong to them, but was rented at the beginning of the war for 600 hryvnias (nearly 17 euros) per month. “I pay about the same amount of rent as the utilities bill of a three-room apartment,” says Yuri. Despite the fact that they have not lived under a proper roof for eight months, he has to pay 2,000 hryvnias (almost 56 euros) for the apartment. As said, in addition to water, electricity, gas, internet and everything else.
The Albeshenkos' rental apartment is not empty either; their two parrots and a hamster live there, and they bring food to them every day when there is a quieter moment.
A nice „two-room” basement
At first glance, the garage, insulated from the inside with improvised materials, looks like any other, but it differs from the rest in that it has a proper “two-room” basement: going down the stairs, one finds a spacious front room where guests are accommodated while the family of four and Borya, the foundling cat, fit in the back room. The rooms are heated by a tin stove in the corner of the garage and an electric fan downstairs. The latter is mostly used when guests are staying overnight.