A dozen minutes between the air raid alert and the first explosions

The Albeshenko family living in the basement of a garage in Mykolaiv has spent eight months in a row with their two daughters in modest conditions. Photo: Margus Martin

The concrete ceiling panels and walls of the garage add a sense of security, but do not provide a complete guarantee against an attack drone, let alone a missile strike. Yet it is much better than hiding in the basement of an apartment building, which could be buried under several floors worth of panels in case of a hit. The sight of such destruction can be seen in many places in Mykolaiv.

After a quieter than usual weekend, when warning signals came in the city almost every hour or two, more intense moments came Sunday evening around 9 o'clock. The Albeshenkos were sitting some fifty meters away in a friend's garage section having a dinner when the warning of another missile attack came. As has already become a habit, the first thing to do was to quickly check the cell phone and examine the map: what has been launched, from where, in which direction and how much, and how quickly it will reach Mykolaiv.