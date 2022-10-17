Theater in Mykolayiv relieves the pain of war in and brushes away worries

The Ukrainian national anthem was part of the musical accompaniment consisting of various, mostly patriotic tunes. The audience immediately stood up and sang along in the darkened hall from the first bars of the anthem. The atmosphere in the room at that moment is difficult to put into words. It was touching.

The one-woman-performance lasted a little over an hour including the congratulation of the author and those involved in arranging the book for stage. A few moments later, after the flowers had been handed over, hugs and a few sentences were exchanged, the theater building without a single unbroken window was suddenly deserted.

Tamara Gorykha Zernya said that the book about the Maidan events and the war is her second work. “The Mykolayiv Drama Theater approached me a few months ago with the desire to make a play based on the book. “I did not interfere in their creative process, and I really liked what they had created in the end,” said the writer.