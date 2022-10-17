Theater in Mykolayiv relieves the pain of war in and brushes away worries

There are not too many opportunities for staying optimistic and strengthening the spirit, but for example, the Mykolayiv Drama Theater continues to give performances despite the hard times. On Friday, the mono-performance “A simple Ukrainian Scythian woman“ with Maryna Vasilyeva in the lead role was premiered in the theater's cramped but cozy basement hall, which could accommodate about forty people and resembles a boiler room. The author of the piece, writer and poet Tamara Gorykha Zernya had also come from Kyiv.
The performance was about a woman from Donbass, who has directly encountered the events of Ukraine's independence, the occupation of Donbass and Crimea, and the current full-scale war.
They used minimal means to achieve what was actually a very good result. Besides the simple scenery, a projector which displayed interestingly edited video clips, a couple of small speakers, eight spotlights and the sound and light operator’s control console caught the eye. Basically, that was it.
However, more important than the technical devices was the actress' performance, which brought tears to the eyes of the audience and made them laugh out loud. For example, the moment when the purpose of the pins distributed to the audience at the entrance was revealed – the actress took out a voodoo doll with the face of Vladimir Putin, into which every spectator who watched the performance could stick their needle. And they stuck with pleasure.