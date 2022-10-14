The Language Institute is tampering with mother’s tongue but no one understands what is going on

According to Maria Simona, a high school student at Tallinn English College, it is justified to relax some of the rules, but if similar words are allowed to be used in the same way, sentences can be ambiguous. “However, expressions such as "läbi aegade” could be allowed. Being a pupil who is not very strong in Estonian, I constantly wish that the rules were simpler. However, I understand that if there were no rules and language norms, others might not understand what the meaning of the sentence is. In addition, the beauty of the language can also be lost,” said the girl, adding that the rules should still be clear in official texts and writings. “So that the texts would be beautiful and expressive and everyone could understand them the same way.”