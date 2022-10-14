The Language Institute is tampering with mother’s tongue but no one understands what is going on

- It is not really clear what is going on behind the EKI doors.
- Language editors and teachers are worried: too liberal usage is promoted.
- EKI and the ministry: no such plans.
Many language enthusiasts have expressed concern recently - the Institute of the Estonian Language (EKI) is doing something incomprehensible with the written Estonian language. We have heard the signal: the language norms and style assessments taught in the mother tongue class may become a thing of the past and the indispensable and up-to-date “Estonian orthographic dictionary” (ÕS) may no longer be available for language editors and teachers. However, the Ministry and EKI are muddying the waters.