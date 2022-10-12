A Ukrainian couple traveled to Estonia through Crimea

Slit his throat

In the basement, as he heard, things happen as follows. You have a bag on your head, no food is given for three days; all you hear is other people's screams; sometimes they come and beat them. Then porridge and water are finally brought and taken to the interrogation. “Speak!” – “What?” And they beat you again. The next time you will receive electric shocks through alligator clips attached to your ears, beaten and asked if you know anyone from the armed or security forces of Ukraine. Or have you served there yourself? One confessed that he had, and then had his throat slit in front of the others. Those who did not confess had to start cooperating with the Russians, including yelling at their orders: “Putin - krasavtsik!" (“Putin - a handsome man!”)

One of Danil's relatives, who was captured by the Russians, ended up in hospital. When Danil went to see him, he saw a person beaten black and blue lying on the bed. His legs had been crushed.