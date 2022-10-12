Mistakes regarding the LNG terminal were made in April, Sikkut has to handle the muddle made by others

Eventually, the Estonian-Finnish memorandum collapsed, and it happened only three weeks later. On May 20, the Finnish grid operator Gasgrid signed an agreement with the American company Excelerate Energy to lease the Exemplar LNG terminal for ten years. The price of the transaction is nearly 500 million euros. This agreement has only the signatures of the Americana and the Finns. There is no signature of Aas, Veskimägi or any other Estonian.

From that moment it could be said that the Finns had their own LNG terminal and the Estonians did not. Five months later, nothing has changed. The Finns have it and the Estonians do not. One can only speculate why the Finns went for it alone. Apparently, the decisive factor was that they had the money, the decision had been made, and they had been negotiating with the Americans for a long time, while conflicting signals were coming from Estonia and there was no clear political will. So the Finns simply did it.

Finland avoided answering Estonia