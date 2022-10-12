Mistakes regarding the LNG terminal were made in April, Sikkut has to handle the muddle made by others

Going back in time to spring, the Estonian public and companies operating in the gas market were given two signals. Firstly, that Estonia and Finland will jointly lease an LNG terminal. Secondly, for the heating period 2022-2023, the LNG terminal (a very large ship) will come to Estonia. The two institutions which conveyed this message were the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM) headed by the then minister Taavi Aas (KE) and Elering headed by Taavi Veskimäe.
As of now, both promises have proven false.
The Estonians quarreled among themselves
In the beginning of April, the press release of the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced that the Estonian and Finnish ministries had signed an agreement for jointly renting a terminal vessel or a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU). In an interview on April 8, Veskimägi, the head of Elering, repeated the same idea: the terminal will be leased jointly, first the terminal will stay in Paldiski, and once the Finns are ready with theirs, the terminal will travel to the northern shore of the Gulf of Finland. The journey from Paldiski to Finland could take place in the third quarter of 2023, Veskimägi indicated at the time.
On April 28, the agreements were written down and signed for the first time. The economic ministers of Estonia and Finland signed a memorandum which assured again: the terminal will be leased jointly and the terminal will stay in the facility where the reception capacity is ready first. Although the memorandum did not directly state that the terminal would come to Estonia, everyone assured in public that it will be Estonia.