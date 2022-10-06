The businessman worth Nobel Prize in literature stinks of Russian oil

According to Kurvits, permits in the customs sphere only concern the blending activities of one company, namely Nord Terminals.

Regarding the products which arrived to Alexela Logistics according to the declarations, Kurvits said that these can be used for blending fuels. "Some examples of products which are allowed to be used when blending fuels: 2706, 2713, 2902, 2905, 2909, 3811, 3814, 3826, 3904, etc.,” she read out.

A few other companies offer the service of blending oil products, but they do not have a license to make the “Estonian blend”.

Mart Raamat, CEO of the Oil Association, said that according to the export numbers of “Estonian origin” fuel, it seems that it is still exported, mainly as marine fuel, and he expressed his belief that fuel made from Russian oil does not reach Estonian gas stations.

“Looking at foreign trade statistics, it is quite exciting to see how much “Estonian” oil products are exported when we have no national opportunity to produce fuel," said Raamat. “I don't know what happens to them in the terminal so that they will receive the Estonian tricolor.” Hearing that it is probably the production of the “Estonian blend”, Raamat said: “It is absolutely unethical now!”

Alexela major owner Heiti Hääl on making “Estonian blend”: “No! No! No! Never ever!”

Heiti Hääl. Photo: Sander Ilvest

Major owner of Alexela, Heiti Hääl, claims that the business with Russian oil and gas products by companies related to him fully concerns transit, which is currently an activity permitted by law.

I read about the big trouble you had with Eesti Päevaleht journalists who wrote about fuel imports from Russia.

Trouble? What trouble? They were a little imprecise.

I read it and found out that you have stated that your companies no longer trade in fuel from Russia after the start of the [Ukrainian] war. Did I understand correctly?

We have stated that we have not entered into any new agreements since the beginning of the war.

But the import of fuels will therefore continue on the basis of old agreements?

We have not imported to Estonia according to the old agreements either.

So we are talking about car fuel, marine fuel and gas?

We are also talking about black oil. We are talking about transit activities through Sillamäe and Paldiski terminals. And it has nothing to do with the Estonian market.

But transit activity is going on?

Transit activities are naturally going on because the agreements were concluded for this year before the start of the war and are valid and will last until the end of this year, and the [EU's anti-Russia] sanctions allow exactly that.

So, but you are saying that what you import through Sillamäe and Paldiski is not for the Estonian market...

...not a single ton has reached the Estonian market.

LPG gas at Alexela gas station is super cheap, is it?

It comes from Kazakhstan.

According to the customs information, it appears that your company imports [Russian gas], but you say that it all goes through Estonia.

Customs statistics are a bit biased in this regard, let us say. Customs statistics have different processes: when goods from a third country enter a customs warehouse in the territory of the EU, they show it as if the goods entered the EU. That is what it is, but when it leaves the customs warehouse again, it is showed as export, but in fact, the goods never enter this country into free circulation, they are never taxed in this country.

Where do the goods travel from Sillamäe and Paldiski bunkers?

As a general rule, not to Europe.

But can it go to Finland or Latvia?

I actually dare to rule that out. I cannot talk too much about the movement of my customers' goods, but I completely exclude Finland and Latvia. Most shipping documents are actually formed in such a way that even though the ship is sailing towards Amsterdam or Rotterdam, its final destination is mostly unknown to us.

I understand that, and actually the ship can turn back towards Estonia.

I would almost dare to rule that out. Theoretically, of course, it is not possible, but in practical life I have not encountered such things.

Will the LPG which you bring from Russia move out of Estonia then?

Yes, it leaves Paldiski by ship.

Who supplies car fuel to your gas stations in Estonia?

Orlen from the Mažeikiai plant; for the last 10-15 years.

Where does Orlen buy its raw materials?

I cannot answer that question. They openly state that they no longer buy from Russia. But these are internet sources, which is why we cannot state anything definite about it.

What is the "Estonian blend", about which it has been asked whether Nord Terminals produce it?

Estonian blend? What is the Estonian blend?

We have been told that “Estonian blend” means mixing fuel from Russia with EU-certified fuel, resulting in the “Estonian blend” or Estonian-certified fuel.

No! No! No! Never ever. This is the first time I hear about such a thing as “Estonian blend". I have read about “Latvian blend”, but I am hearing about “Estonian blend” for the first time.

If various gases and all kinds of other black oils – the list of products you mediate is long – pass through your terminal, what certificates to they have?

The same which was issued originally. Only shale oil leaves our terminal with the Estonian certificate and that, I think, is all.

So it doesn't happen that you blend fuels and as a result...

No-no! No-no!

But where has the misunderstanding come from?

I cannot say. Changing the origin – forget about it, this is a crime in the age of sanctions.