Port of Tallinn trusted dubious investors and got entangled in disputes

During the entire time of the 200- or 100-million “implementation of the project”, no one has seen or heard from the investor or his representatives or received an understandable explanation of what kind of money is being invested. And these are the questions the media has been asking the port management for all these four years.

JÜRI MARTIN, representative of Green Cross NGO, doctor of biology

Green Cross, as a non-profit organization, has the right to raise issues related to environmental hazards. According to the Aarhus Convention, we have the right to go to court. Our NGO does not deal with the financial affairs of the Port of Tallinn and its business partners. In recent years, our NGO has participated in risk assessment discussions of high-risk companies. This is why the oil plant caught our attention. This is a matter of social importance.

SIRLE ARRO, Head of the Press Service of the Port of Tallinn

Thank you for sending us the text for review. As the case is not yet closed, we do not wish to comment further on this case.

ALEXANDR REPALO, head of MPG Agroproduction

Alexandr Repalo, director of MPG Agroproduction, was the production director of Yevdakovski Oil and Fat Combine, one of the largest fat producers in Russia. MPG plans to invest 100 million euros in the Muuga factory, but has so far not been able to invest even two million.

The company has carried out (respectively financed) design works and received a construction permit. Therefore work was being carried out. The Green Cross was created just after this fact. The number of people who work in our company at this stage is not the main issue. What matters is that the company is operating. The ongoing litigation adds additional risks to the project.