Thousands of customers opt out of the universal service

The price of universal electricity service was revealed on Friday; the Competition Authority approved it at 15.4 cents per kilowatt-hour. The electricity sellers added their margin and VAT to this and the price rose to over 19 cents. The state reimburses six cents of this price, and thus the consumer of the universal service has to pay more than 13 cents per kilowatt-hour in October. Eesti Energia was the first to announce that the kilowatt-hour price of their electricity for home consumers, including state compensation, will be 13.24 cents in October.

Eesti Energia immediately started sending e-mails to customers on Friday night, in which they compared the cost of their July and August consumption with the price of the universal service. In total, they sent nearly 120,000 e-mails and nearly 11,000 printed letters to home customers.

If the universal service is cheaper for the customer, the electricity seller will transfer the customer to it automatically. If the customer does not want it, he must inform the electricity supplier. It is not necessary to notify the wish to use the universal service; it is automatically selected by the electricity seller for the silent customer.