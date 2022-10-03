Superministry close the most expensive communication service provider

Telia's bid was the most expensive, nearly 1.2 million euros. Elisa’s bid was a couple of dozen of thousands cheaper, but Tele 2 offered three times cheaper service than Telia. In recent years and also at present, Tele 2 provides communication services to the Superministry.

The tender's organizer, the State Information and Communication Technology Center (RIT), refuses to comment. They point out that the result of the tender has been disputed and therefore no explanation can be given. Therefore the article is based on publicly available tender documents.

One objection to both Elisa and Tele 2 was that their self-service environment did not meet the requirements of the tender. Of course, Tele 2 and Elisa have self-service, but they apparently lack one or two functions which Telia has. For example, it was mentioned regarding Elisa that they do not have an “Analysis module, which must enable making summaries of users or user groups over different periods and to view and record the corresponding differences in services.” And since there was no such thing, the bidder could be dismissed at the starting line.