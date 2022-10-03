Superministry close the most expensive communication service provider

Another criticism of Tele 2 was that they do not offer VoWifi and Volte service. Specifically, Tele 2 currently offers them only for Apple phones and will enable the service more widely in the first quarter of next year. But at present and in the way the terms of the tender stated, they really cannot provide these services.
Most people probably do not know what VoWifi and Volte are, but in short, VoWifi allows you to make phone calls over a Wi-Fi network. With many apps (e.g. Signal, Skype, etc.) one can make calls over Wi-Fi, but in the case of VoWif we are talking about a classic phone call over Wi-Fi.
A few years ago, when Digigeenius tested the possibilities of VoWif and Volte, they used the Karja Kelder bar as an example. Mobile phone service is usually weak underground, but one can make calls through Wi-Fi, and what is especially convenient, when stepping out and returning to regular network coverage, one need not hang up; the telephone automatically switches from the Wi-Fi network to the regular one. And Volte, or calls over 4G, is the technology which makes VoWifi possible. In addition, through Volte, the connection is established faster and allows one to surf the Internet during a phone call.