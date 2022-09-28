FIU refuses to reveal names of enterprises belonging to sanctioned oligarchs

We are talking about the Public Information Act, but aren’t you governed by all the laws of the Republic of Estonia? “Yes, but I have my own laws which govern me the same way,” Mäeker answered.
Enterprises sanctioned by EMTA
DBT AS
Acron France SAS
The sanctions concern Vyacheslav Kantor, majority owner of the Acron fertilizer concern (assets worth $7.6 billion, Forbes 2021)
Baltic Cargo Survey OÜ
Seatrader Agency OÜ
EuroChem Terminal Sillamäe OÜ
Eurochem Group AG
The sanctions concern Andrey Melnichenko majority owner of the fertilizer concern EuroChem (assets worth $15.5 billion, Forbes 2018)
Eurochem Agro GMBH
Eurochem Antwerpen
Eurochem Trading GMBH
UAB “Eurochem Logistics International“
Severstal Distribution SIA
The sanctions concern Alexey Mordashov, majority owner of Russia’s largest steel and mining firm Severstal (assets worth $18.3 billion dollars, Forbes 2022)
TT Baltics SIA Estonian subsidiary
TT Baltics SIA
Source: EMTA
Financial sanctions against entrepreneurs connected with the Russian war machine
A financial sanction is usually related to the obligation to prevent access to economic resources. Among other things, the sanctioned person may not be given resources for the service he provides.
If the holder of the goods, the carrier or other person providing an intermediary service is under the sanction, it is forbidden to buy services from this person, which would make economic resources available to the person under the sanction, including paying a service fee.
If the owner of the goods is under sanctions, it is forbidden to buy goods from him and thereby make economic resources available.
In the case of a subject of financial sanction and the companies owned, held and controlled by him, the funds and economic resources belonging to these persons must be frozen so that they cannot be sold, rented or used in any other way to obtain additional goods, services or money.
Source: FIU