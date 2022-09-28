FIU refuses to reveal names of enterprises belonging to sanctioned oligarchs

“We are not going to give you this list,” announced Matis Mäeker, the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, after a three-week ping-pong game between the FIU and Postimees. The daily wanted to know the names of the companies whose activities are under sanctions in Estonia, because their major owners have been added to the pan-European sanctions list due to their support for the war in Ukraine.

“You are asking which are the companies under sanctions in Estonia; the European Union has not named such companies, it has listed the individuals,” said Mäeker. “In fact, the European Union does not allow such lists to be kept or released.”

Is there any law prohibiting this? “It is traditionally based on the internal communication and rules of the European Union,” countered Mäeker. When asked to name a specific prohibiting legal provision, he had to admit that there was none.

He explained that financial sanctions do not freeze the entire company's operations, but the funds and economic resources belonging to the sanctioned persons so that they cannot be sold, leased or otherwise used to obtain additional goods, services or money.