Instead of a small bridge, the RMK built a € 200,000 monster in the national park

He also noted that on the other side of the river, where the new bridge leads, there are registered semi-natural associations on 30 hectares, of which 12 hectares are currently being maintained. “Associations which are out of maintenance require extensive restoration before they can be put into use, which also requires a more secure river crossing than before,” the specialist explained.

Nature will adopt the culvert – specialist

Gunnar Sein, head of the Environmental Board, who explained the background of culvert repairs and heritage meadows, explained that such meadows need to be regularly mown so that some of the most species-rich communities would survive; the hay must also be removed. “By the way, mowing is more important from the nature conservation viewpoint than for agricultural purpose. The farmers will be paid for mowing the meadows to keep them motivated to do the work needed to maintain biodiversity,” Sein said.

Dagmar Hoder, the hostess of the Nature School in Soomaa National Park, said that at the meeting of the Soomaa cooperation council in the middle of the month she had the impression that the Environmental Board was no longer certain whether the project was justified.