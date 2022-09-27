Fake referendums would not stop the Ukrainian forces

In the Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia, including the Donetsk region, the event described in Russia as a referendum over joining Russia, is going on for the fourth day already. Apart from Russia, almost no one in the world recognizes this “referendum”. The result of this is known in advance, which means that Russia will soon declare four Ukrainian regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – to be part of Russia. Fierce battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces are taking place in all regions.
The fake referendum will not change anything
Over the weekend, Postimees learned in the Ukrainian-controlled Donbass that the pro-Russian referendum will in no way change Ukraine's plans to recover these areas. None of the Ukrainians we talked to about life there brought up the “referendum”. For them it is no issue at all.
“Ah, God be with them. Let them do it,” said shopkeeper Lyudmila (59) in Bakhmut, a town located only six kilometers from the front line and bombed by the Russian forces, so that the locals only move through the streets by running. “What makes us worry is the mobilization. Of course, we are afraid that it will make our life even worse.”
Lyudmila was referring to the partial mobilization announced last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin for fighting in Ukraine, which Russia invaded seven months ago. According to different sources, the Russian army plans to mobilize 300,000 – 1.2 million, to continue the war.