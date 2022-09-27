Fake referendums would not stop the Ukrainian forces

“This [“referendum”] in no way prevents our soldiers from liberating new towns and settlements. This will not stop the Ukrainian army,” assured Lyakh, the mayor of Slovyansk.

Olexandr Marchenko, deputy mayor of the city of Bakhmut (Donetsk region), which exists under incessant bombardment of the Russian army, commented about the “referendum” and Russia's mobilization that if everything is going so well in Russia in the war against Ukraine, why is it all needed.

“If there are only 6,000 dead (Russian soldiers, as Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed), then why is it necessary to mobilize 300,000 men?” Marchenko wondered. “Let them take the [body] bags along when they come, because unfortunately we do not have enough. And, of course, let them put the seeds in their pockets.” These words referred to the popular slogan at the beginning of the war according to which the Russian soldiers who came to fight in Ukraine should put seeds in their pockets, so that growing trees would later show where they were buried.

